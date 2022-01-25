Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.47.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.