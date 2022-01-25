LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires $84,306.36 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.73.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

