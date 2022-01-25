Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.59

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $24.41. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 71,954 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

