Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.80.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$93.30 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.23.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,885.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

