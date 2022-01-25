Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) versus Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Head to Head Comparison

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 39.19% -42.70% -27.04% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcadia Biosciences and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 507.01%. Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 2.39 -$4.66 million $0.67 1.29 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Local Bounti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

