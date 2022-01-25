Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Shares of LOGI opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

