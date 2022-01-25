Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.