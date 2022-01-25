LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

