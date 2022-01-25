Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Macy’s worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after buying an additional 412,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

NYSE M opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

