Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $3.50 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.