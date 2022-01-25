Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 7,263 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

