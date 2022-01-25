Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.69 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

