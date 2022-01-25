Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

