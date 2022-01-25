Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

