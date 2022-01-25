Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE:OSH opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,713 shares of company stock worth $10,159,003 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.