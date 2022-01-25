Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

