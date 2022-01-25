Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,205 shares of company stock worth $444,610. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

