Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after acquiring an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $9.50 on Tuesday, reaching $394.87. 222,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,912. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

