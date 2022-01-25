Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 364,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,235,070. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a PE ratio of 218.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

