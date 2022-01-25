Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 11,490 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of KYN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 5,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,583. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

