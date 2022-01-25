Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 409 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 203,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,430. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.