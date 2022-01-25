MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits Market Cap of $9.54 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00008504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 42% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $540,122.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

