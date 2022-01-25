Main Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,792. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $156.89 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31.

