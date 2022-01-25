Main Management LLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 2.1% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

Shares of GXC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 69,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.85. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

