Main Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Main Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $114.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

