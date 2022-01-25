MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 40% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 40% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $135,197.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.15 or 0.06595177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00056387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,509.49 or 0.99492555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049671 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

