Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,268 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,040 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 26.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manchester United by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $585.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

