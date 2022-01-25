Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

