Mate Market Capitalization Achieves $52,348.24 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Mate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $52,348.24 and $22,457.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mate has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.