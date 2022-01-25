Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.80 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

