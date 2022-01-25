Matthews International (MATW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 435.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matthews International by 66.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.