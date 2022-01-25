MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.83. 177,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

