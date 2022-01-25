MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 347.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 433,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,661. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

