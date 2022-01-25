MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading 21.5% Higher

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) traded up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

