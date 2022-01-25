MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 260.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. Analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

