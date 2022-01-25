Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

MDT stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

