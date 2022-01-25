Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 337 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.