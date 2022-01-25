Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.