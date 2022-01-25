Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.63. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.91 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.