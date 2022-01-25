Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $468.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200 day moving average of $611.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

