Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 111 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,420,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.