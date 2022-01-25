Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,977 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

