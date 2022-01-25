MercadoLibre, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,026.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,518.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $957.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,012.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

