Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,755,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $381.89 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.10 and its 200 day moving average is $481.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

