Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

