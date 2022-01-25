Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

