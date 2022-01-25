Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

