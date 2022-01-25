Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 401,710 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $105.55.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.