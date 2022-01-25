Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $445.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.38.

Shares of FB stock opened at $308.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.06 and a 200-day moving average of $343.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,815 shares of company stock worth $144,109,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 189,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

