MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

